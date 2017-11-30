NAND Insights Market Report Q4/17: 3D NAND Supply Increased Considerably with Multiple Product Segments Expected to Adopt the Technology in Phases

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "NAND Insights Q4/17: Waves of Demand" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory out to 2021.

3D NAND supply increased considerably with multiple product segments expected to adopt the technology in phases.

Key Topics Covered:

NAND Flash Forecast

NAND Flash Revenue Trend

NAND Supplier Profitability

Capex

Wafer Capacity

Vendor Status

Technology Mix

Product Mix

3bpc by Applications

4bpc by Applications

3D NAND by Applications



Demand

Flash Cards

USB Drives

Smartphones

Tablets

eMMC/UFS

SSDs

Applications Forecast



Supply-Demand

Pricing

Summary

Excel File TOC

Revisions



Changes



Overview



NAND Supplier Operating Margin



Revenues



$ per GB



Capex



Supply-Demand



Applications

e-Reader

eMMC

Flash Cards

Mobile Phone

Smartwatch

Smart TV

SSD

Tablet

USB Flash Drives



Wafer Capacity

Bits by Vendor

Samsung

Toshiba

SanDisk

SK Hynix

Micron

Intel

Macronix

Powerchip

Winbond

YMTC



ASP



Overview Charts

Demand Charts

Supply Charts

Countries Covered



Intel

Macronix

Micron

Powerchip

Samsung

SanDisk

SK Hynix

Toshiba

Winbond

YMTC

