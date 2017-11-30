NAND Insights Market Report Q4/17: 3D NAND Supply Increased Considerably with Multiple Product Segments Expected to Adopt the Technology in Phases

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "NAND Insights Q4/17: Waves of Demand" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory out to 2021.
3D NAND supply increased considerably with multiple product segments expected to adopt the technology in phases.
Key Topics Covered:
NAND Flash Forecast
NAND Flash Revenue Trend
NAND Supplier Profitability
Capex
Wafer Capacity
Vendor Status
Technology Mix
Product Mix
3bpc by Applications
4bpc by Applications
3D NAND by Applications
Demand
Flash Cards
USB Drives
Smartphones
Tablets
eMMC/UFS
SSDs
Applications Forecast
Supply-Demand
Pricing
Summary
Excel File TOC
Revisions
Changes
Overview
NAND Supplier Operating Margin
Revenues
$ per GB
Applications
e-Reader
eMMC
Flash Cards
Mobile Phone
Smartwatch
Smart TV
SSD
Tablet
USB Flash Drives
Bits by Vendor
Samsung
Toshiba
SanDisk
SK Hynix
Micron
Intel
Macronix
Powerchip
Winbond
YMTC
ASP
Overview Charts
Demand Charts
Supply Charts
