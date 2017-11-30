sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

NAND Insights Market Report Q4/17: 3D NAND Supply Increased Considerably with Multiple Product Segments Expected to Adopt the Technology in Phases

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "NAND Insights Q4/17: Waves of Demand" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory out to 2021.

3D NAND supply increased considerably with multiple product segments expected to adopt the technology in phases.

Key Topics Covered:

NAND Flash Forecast

NAND Flash Revenue Trend

NAND Supplier Profitability

Capex

Wafer Capacity

Vendor Status

Technology Mix

Product Mix

3bpc by Applications

4bpc by Applications

3D NAND by Applications

Demand
Flash Cards
USB Drives
Smartphones
Tablets
eMMC/UFS
SSDs
Applications Forecast

Supply-Demand
Pricing
Summary
Excel File TOC
Revisions

Changes

Overview

NAND Supplier Operating Margin

Revenues

$ per GB

Capex

Supply-Demand

Applications
e-Reader
eMMC
Flash Cards
Mobile Phone
Smartwatch
Smart TV
SSD
Tablet
USB Flash Drives

Wafer Capacity
Bits by Vendor
Samsung
Toshiba
SanDisk
SK Hynix
Micron
Intel
Macronix
Powerchip
Winbond
YMTC

ASP

Overview Charts
Demand Charts
Supply Charts

Countries Covered

  • Intel
  • Macronix
  • Micron
  • Powerchip
  • Samsung
  • SanDisk
  • SK Hynix
  • Toshiba
  • Winbond
  • YMTC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7w7ddv/nand_insights

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


