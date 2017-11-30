The global alcohol ethoxylates market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global alcohol ethoxylates market segmentation by application and geography

Technavio's report on the global alcohol ethoxylates market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including cleaners, metalworking fluids, paper processing, and pharmaceuticals. The cleaners segment accounted for more than 50% of the market share in 2016, owing to growth in the household sector.

Based on geography, the global alcohol ethoxylates market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, and ROW. As of 2016, more than 37% of the market share came from North America.

"Increasing number of technological advances in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industries and the rising demand for low-rinse and low-foam detergents in industrial and household applications are expected to drive the market in the region. Moreover, increasing focus on organic liquid detergents by manufacturers will further drive the demand for alcohol ethoxylates," says Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research.

Alcohol ethoxylates market: competitive vendor landscape

The global alcohol ethoxylates market is moderately fragmented with the presence of many global and local vendors. The global surfactant market is the parent market of global alcohol ethoxylates market. The market under study accounts for more than 17% of the parent market. BASF, Evonik, Huntsman International, Shell, and The Dow Chemical Company are identified as the key vendors. These players have a vast geographical presence with huge production facilities around the globe.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Growing demand for household and personal care products

Rising demand for surfactants in developing countries

Market challenges:

Volatile prices of ethylene oxide

Stringent environmental regulations

Market trends:

Rising demand for biosurfactants

Increasing demand for fatty alcohols

