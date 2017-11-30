In 2018, the unaudited consolidated financial results of Olympic Entertainment Group AS will be published on the following dates:



1-12/2017 28.02.2018 1-3/2018 26.04.2018 1-6/2018 26.07.2018 1-9/2018 25.10.2018



In 2018, Olympic Entertainment Group AS will publish its operating segments unaudited gaming revenues on the following dates:



1-12/2017 11.01.2018 1-3/2018 12.04.2018 1-6/2018 12.07.2018 1-9/2018 11.10.2018



Olympic Entertainment Group AS will publish its 2017 audited financial statements and annual report on 28.03.2018.



Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Olympic Entertainment Group AS will take place on 20.04.2018.



Madis Jääger CEO Olympic Entertainment Group AS Tel + 372 667 1250 E-mail madis.jaager@oc.eu http://www.olympic-casino.com