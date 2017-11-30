In the first ten months of 2017, new PV additions totaled 1,465 MW, which is almost the same amount of installed solar capacity installed in the same period of last year.

In October, Germany Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) registered new photovoltaic systems with a total capacity of 148.9 MW. Of this amount, 39.4 MW comes from 15 ground-mounted PV plants, of which some were awarded in tenders for large-scale solar and some are for installations of up to 750 kW. The remaining capacity, around 109.4 MW, is represented by 6,141 smaller projects mostly rooftop PV installations.

In the first 10 months of 2017, around 1,460 MW of new PV systems ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...