Atlas Technology International, Inc.: Atlas Technology International Cancels Nearly Half of Total Shares Outstanding and All Preferred Stock as Part of Corporate Restructuring Program

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2017 / Atlas Technology International, Inc. (OTCQB: ATLT), a rapidly growing designer, manufacturer, and distributor of touchscreen devices, today announced that it has canceled nearly half of its total shares outstanding, all its preferred stock and any remaining convertible debentures as part of its overall plan to restructure the Company into a significantly more profitable and cash-rich entity for its shareholders. The Company today also announced that it expects to report record revenues and earnings when it reports its second quarter and first half of fiscal 2018 financial results. The Company noted that due to the cancellation of the substantial amount of stock - all of which was held by insiders - will, of course, have a significantly positive impact on its future earnings per share and overall valuation. The share cancellation decreased the Company's total shares outstanding from 56 million shares outstanding to approximately 32 million shares outstanding.

"During the first half of this year, we expanded our organization into the United States to better serve our customers in what is by far the largest and fastest growing market for touchscreen devices in the world," said Matthew Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Technology International, Inc. "This strategic move combined with our decision to cancel nearly half our total shares outstanding will further solidify Atlas Technology's position as one of the fastest growing, streamlined and innovative players in the world's multi-billion dollar and growing touch screen industry. With this foundation underneath us, we can now begin to truly focus on building earnings per share growth and, as a result, significant enhancements in shareholder value," concluded Mr. Tsai.

About Atlas Technology International, Inc.

Atlas Technology International, Inc. (OTCQB: ATLT) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of touchscreen devices to consumer electronic producers all over the world. Their products power the interface to a wide array of smart devices including GPS systems, point of sale machines, hospitality and medical devices and small appliances. For further information on Atlas Technology International, please visit our website at www.atlastechintl.com.

(This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Atlas Technology International, Inc. has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential," and similar expressions. These statements reflect Atlas Technology International's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause Atlas Technology International's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Atlas Technology International undertakes no obligation to update or provide advice in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information contained in this Press Release including such forward-looking statements.)

