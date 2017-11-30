TOPHOTELPROJECTS: Historic Nashville Building Transformed Into Luxury Hotel

ROTENBURG AN DER WÜMME, Germany, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Some of the world's best hotels are those that have had a former life. Old, historic buildings full of richness and character made for an iconic and unique hotel experience. A new project by restoration expert Deborah Berke Partners in Nashville, Tennessee, is one such hotel. The new 21c Nashville Museum Hotel is located in the former Gray & Dudley building. A beautiful factory that was built at the turn of the century in 1900, and used to be a hardware store and warehouse. It has been transformed by New York-based Deborah Berke Partners, who also turned the 21c Museum Hotel Oklahoma City into a 124-key boutique hotel, art gallery and museum. The hotel and its arts facilities occupy 120,000 square feet spreading across seven floors, the six upper floors of which contain the guest suites.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/613337/TOPHOTELPROJECTS_21c_Nashville.jpg )



The architects were intent on retaining the historic character and epochal details of the hardware building. At the same time they wanted to give it a contemporary feel and imbuing it with a 20th century identity. They also wanted to incorporate the vibrant culture of Nashville's music and art scene into the hotel, and so recapture some of the energy that could be felt in the city at the time it was constructed, which echoes the vibrancy of the city today. High ceilings and exposed brickwork and timber beams characterise the aesthetic of the property. The inclusion of contemporary artworks in practically all of the areas, from the common spaces of the reception and restaurants to the guest bedrooms, give flashes of colour and support the local arts scene. As well as stylish guest suites with the highest quality bed linen and bathroom amenities by Malin + Goetz. There are also a number of themed and bespoke suites, such as three Artist Suites which feature interactive visuals and are designed to allow an immersive and creative user experience. As well as stylish and comfortable guest rooms, there is a spa and the Gray & Dudley restaurant, there are conference and meeting facilities and, of course, as the name suggests, a gallery and museum showcasing the latest talents in art. All of the details are immaculately conceived of, a throwback to an age of innovation and craftsmanship that the hardware store defined at the time of its construction.

Related projects

Let's take a look at a few other projects in historical buildings, currently under construction.



Great Scotland Yard Hotel

Conversion of the historic police HQ Great Scotland Yard into a five-star luxury hotel. The facades of the brick building will be retained, behind which new floors with luxurious modern interiors will be built. [READ MORE]

Astor Hotel Paris, Curio Collection by Hilton

This hotel is housed within a traditional, 107 year old building. Lord Astor commissioned the building as his personal dwelling in Paris following a trip to the capital in 1905 and the hotel retains its intricate early 20th Century facade [READ MORE]

Le Cheval Blanc Paris

LVMH Group plans to renovate the La Samaritaine building, a former department store along the River Seine that closed in 2005. The 142-year-old building will be transformed into a mixed-use complex [READ MORE]

More information on historic Hotels can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

Media Contact:

press@tophotel.news

Phone: +54-11-5235-8064



Headquarters:

Rotenburg an der Wümme, 27356

Germany

Phone: +49-4261-4140-0