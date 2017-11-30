Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2017-11-30 16:12 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 635 083 615, ISIN code - LT0000128571.



The Company announces preliminary financial results for 10 months of 2017:



10 months of 2017 10 months of 2016 Change ----------------------------------------------------------- Sales revenue EUR 108.0 mln EUR 120.3 mln -10.2% ----------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA EUR 43.5 mln EUR 44.4 mln -2.0% -----------------------------------------------------------



Electricity produced at power plants controlled by the Company:



10 months of 2017 10 months of 2016 Change ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Elektrenai Complex 133.0 GWh 308.0 GWh -56.8% ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Kruonis PSHP 460.3 GWh 461.2 GWh -0.2% ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Kaunas A. Brazauskas HPP 355.6 GWh 279.1 GWh +27.44% -----------------------------------------------------------------------



With weathers still being wet and water levels in the Nemunas river not decreasing, the production capacity in the Kaunas A. Brazauskas HPP increased by more than a quarter in 10 months of 2017 compared to the result of 10 months of 2016. Production in this plant continues partly compensating decreased sales revenue of the Company due to decreased production in the Elektrenai complex.



More intense production in the hydroelectric power plant allows maintaining a relatively stable EBITDA indicator of the Company despite higher costs of dismantling of the old Elektrenai Complex units and decreased sales of the activated secondary power reserve provided by Kruonis PSHP in 2017 compared to 2016.



Valentas Neviera, Head of Communication Division, tel. +370 670 25997, e-mail. valentas.neviera@le.lt