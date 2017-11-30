Pursuant to ABLV Bank AS application and the Member Rules of Nasdaq Tallinn, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn has made the decision to approve ABLV Bank AS as a member of Nasdaq Tallinn as of December 1, 2017.



ABLV Bank will trade on regulated Equities and Fixed income markets under trading code ABLV.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.