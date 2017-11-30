Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Partners with Microsoft to Provide Azure Hybrid Cloud Services

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2017 / Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ("MTS") (FRA: MKY) has become the first company in Russia to partner with Microsoft to offer Azure hybrid cloud services for corporate clients across the country.

The integrated Microsoft Azure Stack system, hosted in MTS data centers, will allow business customers to create modern hybrid applications combining the capacities of our local data services with global cloud functionality. Furthermore, we will offer Russian B2B clients a choice of where to deploy their new virtual machines and store data - in their own or partner data center within the territory of Russia or in a global cloud.

The solution allows business customers to use the latest technologies in full compliance with Russian corporate requirements for IT security, as well as to enjoy enhanced applications with high response speeds, giving the opportunity to create a real hybrid cloud and be a platform for hyper-convergent infrastructure.

Microsoft Azure services and Azure Stack facilities on MTS will be available to Russian business customers in commercial operation from the beginning of 2018. We will provide all the key global Azure services, with localization in Russia, including Iaas, PaaS, Big Data, various types of storage, hybrid variants of redundant, fault-tolerant virtual data centers, lease of licenses, and other services that our corporate clients demand.

Vladimir Khrenkov, Director for Innovation Development at MTS, comments on the deal saying, "Demand for virtual products is steadily growing by 20-35% each month. Our customers are interested in creating hybrid systems. Every other company that asks us for virtual infrastructure services also requests the possibility of interaction between the resources of private and public clouds. The partnership with Microsoft will allow MTS to meet the customer's demand and expand the range of its own cloud solutions for the corporate segment."

SOURCE: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC