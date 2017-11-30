MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- DIOS EXPLORATION (TSX VENTURE: DOS) obtained its drilling permit for AU33 gold project, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec and completed a 30 km line-cutting and ground geophysical Induced Polarization survey on three areas:

1. CLN subsidiary shear Crosscutting major Chain Lake goldbearing structure 2. Fold nose: cut by Chain Lake gold structure (9 km east of Heberto Gold) A folded mineralized magnetic tonalite horizon with quartz stringers up- ice of a major till train (many values over 0.5 g/t gold in till and several around 1 g/t gold) 3. Robino magmatic hydrothermal breccia adjacent low mag

DIOS' AU33 wholly-owned gold property is located 55 km south of Eleonore world-class gold mine and 15 km west of Clearwater gold deposit. DIOS has 56 million shares outstanding, a tight capital structure and was never consolidated.

This release was reviewed by MJ Girard, M.Sc. Geo 43-101 QP.

