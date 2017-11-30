sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 30.11.2017

30.11.2017 | 16:31
Global Social Media And Banking Report 2017 Featuring Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Twitter, VKontakte, WeChat & WhatsApp

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Social Media And Banking: Friends, Foes Or Frenemies?" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

As with the entertainment and information industries before it, our industry is coming to terms with the radically decentralised, person-to-person potency of social media: centralised authority is being replaced by empowered consumers - and the social media platforms that excite them the most.

While Facebook, WeChat and the like have been busily developing far-reaching networks for person-to-person payments, banks in general have been more tentative when it comes to this distributed, grassroots-supported approach to circulating money and credit.

Now, with several banks having made decisive moves, social media has long gone beyond being a megaphone for customer feedback: this indispensable report looks at the implications of social media as a tool, a threat and an opportunity within a banking and payments context.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1. Introduction: The need for nuanced thinking

2. Social media and reputation

3. The online downside

4. Opportunity through the optimum mix

5. Conclusions and recommendations

Case Studies

  • Absa
  • ActivoBank
  • CaixaBank
  • ICICI Bank
  • Kabbage
  • Kasisto
  • Radius Bank
  • Sterling Bank
  • Venmo
  • WeChat/WeChat Pay

Appendix: Social media services

  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • LinkedIn
  • Snapchat
  • Twitter
  • VKontakte
  • WeChat
  • WhatsApp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gvl3g3/social_media_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire