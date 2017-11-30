A report from the Paul Scherrer Institute forecasts a bright future for PV technology in the Alpine country. Solar may even be able to grow by 18 TWh over the next 30 years from just 1 TWh currently.

According to a new report published by the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI), a Swiss research centre for natural and engineering sciences, solar is the renewable energy source with the largest potential in Switzerland.

Much of this is due to the fact that the country's large-scale hydropower plants, which have an electricity production of 32.7 TWh per year, are already largely exhausted . Solar PV currently reaches about 1.1 TWh of power generation. The PSI scientists, however, believe that it may reach between 5.5 and 16 TWh by 2035, ...

