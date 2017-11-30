The "Analysis of the Software-Defined WAN Market, 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The SD-WAN market has emerged out of the early adopter stage and entered the growth stage of the product lifecycle. Key factors driving market adoption include: cost savings from efficient usage of private and public networks, ability to optimize hybrid cloud connectivity, and application-aware routing.

Below is a summary of key research findings of this report:

Business Benefits of SD-WAN

Market Trends Driving SD-WAN Adoption

Market Forecasts

Business Benefits of SD-WAN

Market Trends Driving SD-WAN Adoption

Market Forecasts SD-WAN Market:

Total Revenue Forecast, Global, 2017-2022

Regional Breakdown, 2017

Total Customer Sites Forecast, Global, 2017-2022

Revenue Split by Managed vs. DIY, Global, 2017-2022

Managed SD-WAN Market:

Total Revenue Forecast, Global, 2017-2022

Revenue Split by Overlay vs. Underlay, Global, 2017-2022

Overlay Revenue Forecast, Global, 2017-2022

Underlay Revenue Forecast, Global, 2017-2022

Competitive Analysis Vendor Profiles

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analysis of the Software-Defined WAN Market, 2017

2. Market Definitions

3. Business Benefits of SD-WAN

4. Market Trends Driving SD-WAN Adoption

5. Market Forecasts

6. Competitive Analysis Vendor Profiles

Cisco Viptela

Citrix

CloudGenix

FatPipe

Nuage Networks

Riverbed

Silver Peak

Talari Networks

VeloCloud

Versa Network

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hb6hfr/analysis_of_the.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005767/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Software