The "Analysis of the Software-Defined WAN Market, 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The SD-WAN market has emerged out of the early adopter stage and entered the growth stage of the product lifecycle. Key factors driving market adoption include: cost savings from efficient usage of private and public networks, ability to optimize hybrid cloud connectivity, and application-aware routing.
Below is a summary of key research findings of this report:
Business Benefits of SD-WAN
- Market Trends Driving SD-WAN Adoption
- Market Forecasts
- Business Benefits of SD-WAN
- Market Trends Driving SD-WAN Adoption
Market Forecasts SD-WAN Market:
- Total Revenue Forecast, Global, 2017-2022
- Regional Breakdown, 2017
- Total Customer Sites Forecast, Global, 2017-2022
- Revenue Split by Managed vs. DIY, Global, 2017-2022
Managed SD-WAN Market:
- Total Revenue Forecast, Global, 2017-2022
- Revenue Split by Overlay vs. Underlay, Global, 2017-2022
- Overlay Revenue Forecast, Global, 2017-2022
- Underlay Revenue Forecast, Global, 2017-2022
- Competitive Analysis Vendor Profiles
Key Topics Covered:
1. Analysis of the Software-Defined WAN Market, 2017
2. Market Definitions
3. Business Benefits of SD-WAN
4. Market Trends Driving SD-WAN Adoption
5. Market Forecasts
6. Competitive Analysis Vendor Profiles
- Cisco Viptela
- Citrix
- CloudGenix
- FatPipe
- Nuage Networks
- Riverbed
- Silver Peak
- Talari Networks
- VeloCloud
- Versa Network
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hb6hfr/analysis_of_the.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005767/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Software