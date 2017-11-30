

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Republicans have cleared a key procedural hurdle on their path to passing a major tax reform bill, voting in favor of a motion to begin formal debate on the legislation.



The Senate voted 52 to 48 in favor of the procedural motion on Wednesday, with the vote coming down strictly along party lines.



The approval of the procedural motion sets the stage for a final Senate vote on the tax reform bill late Thursday or early Friday.



The vote came as Senate Republican leaders convinced some GOP holdouts that their concerns with the legislation would be addressed.



The bill narrowly clear the Senate Budget Committee on Tuesday after Republican Senators Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., dropped their objections to the legislation.



Ahead of the vote, Corker said he had reached an agreement on a provision that would raise tax rates if the economic growth generated by the tax cuts in the bill does not offset the cost.



Johnson previously indicated he would vote against the legislation, calling for deeper tax cuts for pass-through businesses.



The vote in favor of the motion to proceed starts a lengthy debate and amendment process that could lead to significant changes to the bill.



The details of the so-called 'trigger' proposed by Corker are likely to be important, as some Republicans have expressed concerns about automatic tax increases at a time of slow economic growth.



Senate Republicans can only afford to lose two votes and still pass their tax reform bill through the budget reconciliation process.



As the Senate wrapped up its vote on the procedural motion, President Donald Trump urged Senators to follow in the footsteps of their colleagues in the House, who passed their tax reform bill earlier this month.



'This week, the Senate can join the House & take a strong stand for the Middle Class families who are the backbone of America,' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'Together, we will give the American people a big, beautiful Christmas present-a massive tax cut that lets Americans keep more of their HARD-EARNED MONEY!'



Meanwhile, Democrats have been harshly critical of the GOP tax reform plan, which they claim benefits corporations and wealthy Americans at the expense of the middle class.



'What's on offer is a plan to force working people and middle class families to pay for handouts to corporations and tax cheats,' said Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore.



He added, 'This bill does not deserve to pass. This bill doesn't even deserve the ink it takes to print it on paper.'



