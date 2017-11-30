Technavio market research analysts forecast the global bioactive glass marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global bioactive glass marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists medical, dentistry, and cosmetics as the three major application segments, of which the medical segment accounted for 65% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global bioactive glass market:

Growing clinical application of bioactive glass

Increase in the aging population

Increasing demand from emerging countries

Growing clinical application of bioactive glass

Bioactive glass is made from compounds of calcium oxide, silicon oxide, and phosphorus oxide. It resembles the physical appearance of powdered glass. It is called "bioactive" since it can be used in surgeries safely, as opposed to other biomedical products that are inert. Bioactive glass is being used as a major bone graft substitute in various clinical applications. Various compositions of bioactive glass are being developed with better composition, bone forming properties, antibacterial properties, and degradability. With the market expected to grow at a CAGR more than 14%, it is expected that its use in clinical application is also likely to increase during the forecast period.

According to Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for glass and ceramics research, "Bioactive glass is hard, and hence, can replace some of the inert glass fillers mixed with polymers to make composite tooth fillings. Bioactive glass will also prolong the life of tooth-fillings, as research proves that the depth of bacterial penetration in a bioactive glass-containing filling was significantly smaller than the composites without the glass."

Increase in the aging population

The vastly expanding aging population across the globe has increased the number of spinal, pathobiological, and tissue-replacement surgeries. This is expected to increase the demand for bioactive glass during the forecast period. The technological developments in bone tissue engineering are increasing the scope and utilization of bioactive glass. When used in bone-reconstructive surgeries, it helps in building a temporary structure for cells, useful for tissue regeneration. The increase in the number of aging population will bring a positive impact to the global market since surgeries, where bioactive glass is used, are likely to increase during the forecast period.

Increasing demand from emerging countries

Many countries around the globe are currently witnessing the large-scale migration of population from rural to urban areas. The increase in the exodus of people from rural to urban areas is likely to result in health problems related to bones and tissues.

In India, there has been a recent spurt in the rates of spondylosis or degeneration of the vertebrae that protect our spine, especially among millennials who follow poor lifestyle habits or have a genetic predisposition. R reveals that 6% of the population aged over 40 have been affected by spondylosis in 2016 alone. This increase in the number of people with spondylosis will increase the demand for bioactive glass.

"Bioactive glass has been used in the manufacture of artificial grafts and implants of bones and tissues. To repair the bone structure, bioactive glass powders are coated onto ceramic and polymer substrates, to prevent ionic accumulation or corrosion of the surface. Bioactive glass is also increasingly being studied for its use in nonbiological applications, such as the making of medical devices and instruments," says Hitesh.

