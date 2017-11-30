European Heated Tobacco Product Launches, Regulations and Future Outlook - Heat-not-Burn could Compete with e-Cigarettes for Consumer Attention

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Heat-not-burn could compete with e-cigarettes for consumer attention, but it may also attract new users. What progress has the recent spate of launches made, what regulations are affecting the industry and what might the future hold? In this detailed, 72-page report, an overview of the market, the background of the market and a look at European regulations is provided.



At present, the main HnB products are iQOS and Glo, the latter coming from British American Tobacco (BAT). The main hybrid devices are iFuse, from BAT, and Ploom Tech, from Japan Tobacco (JTI). The category is not new, however, but it is only recently that it has come to the fore.



Heat-not-burn devices differ from e-cigs in one key area, and that is the heating of actual tobacco. However, it is worth noting that many in the e-cigarette sector have concerns that rules of these products will have an impact on e-cigarettes, and that the two categories will be treated the same way for regulatory and tax purposes.

