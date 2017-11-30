B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Correction: Publication of 2015 and 2016 Annual Reports

B.S.D CROWN Ltd (LSE:BSD)

(the "Company")

Ramat Gan, Israel, 30 November 2017

CORRECTION: PUBLICATION OF 2015 AND 2016 ANNUAL REPORTS

AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, AND PUBLICATION OF 30 JUNE 2016 INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In the announcement made earlier today, Nov 30, 2017 at 14:33 UK, links to the reports were incomplete, the complete corrected announcement follows:

1. The Company announces the publication of its annual report and audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2015 ("AY 2015"). The Company adjusted, by way of restatement, the comparative financial information included in its AY 2015, as of December 31, 2014 and January 1, 2014 and for the year ended December 31, 2014. The AY 2015 will be available in the Company website:

http://bsd-c.com/doc/investors/reports/AY2015.pdf

2. The Company announces the publication of its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2016 ("HY 2016"). The Company adjusted, by way of restatement, the comparative financial information included in its HY 2016, as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2015. The HY 2016 will be available in the Company website:

http://bsd-c.com/doc/investors/reports/HY2016.pdf

3. The Company announces the publication of its annual report and audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2016 ("AY 2016"). The AY 2016 will be available in the Company website:

http://bsd-c.com/doc/investors/reports/AY2016.pdf

Enquiries:

Joseph Williger, Active Chairman Yossi@ydekel.co.il