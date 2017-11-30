Global Molecular Weight Markers Market 2017-2025: Market is Expected to Reach $1.26 Billion by 2025, from $392 Million in 2016

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Molecular Weight Markers Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The molecular weight marker market was valued at US$ 392.1 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,267.3 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 12.63% from 2017 to 2025.

The stability of the molecular weight markers is of great concern, as they often get exposed to bacterial contamination and nucleases at room temperature. In order to overcome contamination, markers were stored at - 20C and used in aliquots. However the recent technological advancement has made it possible for molecular weight markers to be available in innovative single dose packaging allowing the user to dissolve the marker when needed, eliminating contamination due to multiple withdrawals, room temperature storage, and avoiding the need to expose protein markers to detrimental freeze thaw cycles.



Currently DNA markers dominates the product segments due to key market drivers such as increasing funding by the government agencies and biopharmaceutical giants to boost the research and development activities related to genomics, where DNA markers are employed for genome mapping. Protein markers will be the fastest growing market majorly due to rising prevalence of rare diseases and increasing demand for personalized medication.



Prestained markers dominates the type segment due to factors such as its inherent qualities which allows to monitor the progress of electrophoretic run, exceptional resolution and no thaw cycle required etc. Unstained markers are anticipated to be the fastest growing market due to the factors such as its ability to accurately determine the molecular weight of the biological samples and also allows the immunodetection of vectors in the western blot techniques.



In base year 2016, the nucleic acid applications dominated the applications segment chiefly due to factors such as applications of blotting techniques in gene discovery, DNA fingerprinting and diagnostics and forensic science. The proteomics applications will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing public health awareness resulting into early disease diagnosis and treatment.



Key Market Movements:

Increasing number of research laboratories due to rising demand to treat rare disease with genetic inheritance

Rising application of genomics and proteomics in drug discovery and development

Supportive regulatory environment for molecular weight marker products

Establishment of research centers in the developing economies by the biopharmaceutical giants will result into deep market penetration for molecular weight markers

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Molecular Weight Markers Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook



Chapter 4. Global Molecular Weight Markers Market, by Product, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 5. Global Molecular Weight Markers Market, by Type, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6. Global Molecular Weight Markers Market, by Application, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7. Global Molecular Weight Markers Market, by Geography, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffman La-Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs

Promega Corp.

QIAGEN

Takara Bio , Inc.

, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

VWR International, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6hdrtm/global_molecular





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716