Star Wars Excitement Builds: eBay Team Up with Colin Furze to Create Life-size Model of Kylo Ren's TIE Silencer

LONDON, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With excitement for Star Wars: The Last Jedi reaching fever pitch, eBay has challenged YouTuber Colin Furze to create a life-sized model of the TIE silencer, using only parts sourced from site, in order to surprise six lucky Star Wars fans.

The replica of Kylo Ren's TIE Silencer from the new film is Furze's biggest build to date, weighing an estimated seven tonnes and taking seven weeks and a team of five people to complete. All the items used in the build were sourced from eBay, and include everything from paint and LED lights to the steel frame and welding supplies. The ship specifics also include a cockpit with targeting screens, a captain's chair and joysticks, comprehensive lighting inside and out and a personalised KR67 TIE number plate.

Once complete, it took five articulated lorries to lift the vast spaceship from a secret build site to grand country estate, Burghley House in Stamford. It was here that the ship was revealed to six lucky Star Wars fans alongside four First Order stormtroopers and a working scale replica of BB-9E, created by James Bruton of xRobots. The ship will be on display to the public at Burghley House until 11th December.

Colin Furze is a popular British YouTube inventor with over 5.5 million fans watching his creative builds on his channel. Previous projects have included a homemade 360 swing, a hand-built jet bicycle, and last year, a giant Star Wars AT-ACT built with parts all purchased off of eBay.co.uk

Gareth Jones, Senior Marketing Director, eBay, said: "It's clear that Brits are a nation of Star Wars lovers, and to mark the release of the film we wanted to surprise six Star Wars fans with an 'out-of-this-world' collaboration. With more than 12,000 Star Wars listings available on the dedicated shop - whether you're a fan of the old or the new, eBay is a Force to be reckoned with this Christmas."

With one lightsaber sold on eBay in the UK every 15 minutes in the last year alone, head to eBay for all Star Wars needs this Christmas www.ebay.co.uk/starwars

To watch full video follow this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7Nve2mxRWk&feature=youtu.be

To satisfy the growing demand for physical media, eBay has recently launched The Entertainment Shop, a curated one-stop shop for books, film, music and games.

