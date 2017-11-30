Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, November 30
To: Company Announcements
Date: 30 November 2017
Company: Standard Life Investment Property Income Trust Limited
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
Total Voting Rights
(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 Section 2.5)
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the Company announces that the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 393,865,419 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 394,365,419.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
All enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Sharon A Williams
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745051