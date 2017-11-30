Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Total Voting Rights

To: Company Announcements

Date: 30 November 2017

Company: Standard Life Investment Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Total Voting Rights

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 Section 2.5)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the Company announces that the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 393,865,419 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 394,365,419.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



All enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Sharon A Williams

Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745051

