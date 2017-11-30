The global cockpit voice and flight data recorder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005557/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cockpit voice and flight data recorder market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global cockpit voice and flight data recorder market by product type, including cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market driver: greater focus on flight safety

FDR and CVRare crucial components used in an aircraft accident investigation. The information from these devices helps investigators to obtain a complete picture of an accident. The data also helps different stakeholders in the aviation industry to avert potential mishaps in the future. The demand for such recording components is attributed to the increased focus on aviation safety across the globe.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: miniaturization of recorders

Airborne platforms have evolved significantly over the years in terms of their design and functionality. The advent of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was a major milestone in the evolution of aircraft. Rapid advancements in technology have enabled greater functionality of these platforms while reducing their size. Small UAVs can be used for a variety of applications such as civil, commercial, military, and research and development.

According to Ramyabrata Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for defense research, "Such small platforms demand miniature flight recorders to gather information about the aerodynamic and flight performance. They employ small and efficient electronics and storage devices to suit the needs of the UAVs. Cockpit voice and flight data recorder manufacturers realize the opportunity that comes with technology enablers from business analytics, mobile solutions, and cloud computing."

Market challenge: complicated testing procedure

Testing and evaluating the performance black box involve complicated procedures. A variety of tests relating to both, hardware and software, must be performed to validate the performance of black boxes. The testing of black box software is based on its specifications and design parameters. From a hardware perspective, extensive tests are carried out to ensure the reliability of the crash-survivable memory unit (CSMU) of the black box.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Key vendors in the market

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions

Honeywell International

L3 Technologies

RUAG

Universal Avionics Systems

The market is fragmented with several vendors that specialize in a broad range of products and services. Key vendors have manufacturing and sales facilities across the globe. Vendors offer comparable flight recorder products as they must adhere to multiple regulations. Thus, to differentiate themselves, vendors resort to specific strategies. For instance, Curtiss-Wright offers multi-purpose flight recorders to facilitate cost savings. Honeywell promotes weight reduction as a key feature in its products.

Get a sample copy of the global cockpit voice and flight data recorder market free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing defense research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005557/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com