Affecto Plc - Stock Exchange Release 30 November 2017 at 18:00 , Helsinki



AFFECTO PLC'S MARKET MAKING AGREEMENT TERMINATES



Affecto Plc ("Affecto") has terminated the market making agreement of Affecto's share between Affecto and Nordea Bank Ab (publ) to cease on 31 December 2017.



Affecto announced on 16 November 2017 that the listing committee of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd has resolved, further to application filed by Affecto, to terminate public trading in and to delist Affecto's shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



Affecto Plc



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



Heikki Nikku Managing Director heikki.nikku@cgi.com tel. +358 400 500 782



Jarkko Virtanen Director, Marketing and Communications jarkko.virtanen@cgi.com tel. +358 40 759 3603



