Pulse Evolution Corp.: Pulse Evolution Elects OTC Markets' Alternative Reporting Standard to Return to Current Reporting Status

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2017 / Pulse Evolution Corporation (OTC PINK: PLFX), a recognized pioneer and leading developer of hyper-realistic digital humans for holographic live performances, virtual reality, and augmented reality, today announced its plans to qualify for the OTC Current Information Tier, pursuant to the Alternative Reporting Standard of OTC Markets.

The Company has subscribed to the OTC Disclosure and News Service and intends to qualify for the Current Information Tier with the filing, prior to December 31, 2017, of its quarterly financial reports for the periods ending December 31, 2015 through September 30, 2017. The Company was a previously a "voluntary filer," under Section 13 and Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, with its last 10-Q filing representing the first quarter of fiscal year 2016, ending September 30, 2015, and subsequent events as of the date of the filing on August 10, 2016.

About Pulse Evolution Corporation

The Company is a recognized pioneer and leading developer of hyper-realistic digital humans for entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence. Pulse is most popularly known for producing the animated digital human likeness of the late Michael Jackson that appeared in a live performance of the Billboard Music Awards on May 18, 2014, seen by more than 11 million television viewers and generating more than 2,400 news articles and 98 billion Internet impressions.

Founded by the world's leading executives and producers of photorealistic digital humans, such as the lead character from the film "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and the concert experience, "Tupac at Coachell," Pulse Evolution is currently developing computer-generated digital humans for entertainment and media applications, such as holographic live performances, virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence. The Company has a multi-year revenue share agreement with the Estate of Michael Jackson, and intellectual property relationships and rights with other leading global celebrities, and is principally focused on generating revenues from these relationships.

The Company sees digital humans emerging as ubiquitous in society, culture and industry. They will not only perform for audiences on stage or in film, but they will also represent individual consumers as digital likeness avatars, in realistic and fantasy form, appearing and interacting on the consumer's behalf in electronic and mobile communication, social media, video games and virtual reality. Future digital humans will provide a relatable human interface for artificial intelligence applications, "thinking" machine systems that, through the Company's technology, will appear as realistic communicating humans in mobile devices, digital signage, classrooms and through lightweight wearable augmented reality glasses and virtual reality headsets. The Company's long-term goal is to be the "face" of artificial intelligence, to provide a human form to interactive artificially intelligent computer beings.

Pulse is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Please visit www.pulse.co.

SOURCE: Pulse Evolution Corporation