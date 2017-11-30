

Total Voting Rights and Block Admission Return 30 November 2017 As at 30 November 2017, the Company's issed share capital consisted of 755,647,070 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'). All of these Ordinary Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Ordinary Share. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 755,647,070. The above figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The company is also providing an update to its block admission filed on 13 April 2017.



+--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Name of company: |IQE plc | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ | | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |All employee share option scheme | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ | | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Period of return: |13 April 2017 to 30 November 2017 | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ | | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Number of Ordinary Shares not issued |2,296,678 | |under scheme at the end of the last | | |period: | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ | | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Number of Ordinary Shares issued under|11,219,935 | |scheme during period: | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ | | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Number of Ordinary Shares cancelled |Nil | |under the scheme during period: | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ | | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Balance of Ordinary Shares under |3,076,743 | |scheme not yet issued at end of | | |period: | | | | | | | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Number and class of Ordinary Shares |1,000,000 Ordinary Shares (4 Dec 2009) | |originally admitted under scheme and | | |the date of admission |2,000,000 Ordinary Shares (11 Oct 2010)| | | | | |5,000,000 Ordinary Shares (8 Nov 2010) | | | | | |8,000,000 Ordinary Shares (5 Apr 2011) | | | | | |6,000,000 Ordinary Shares (16 May 2012)| | | | | |16,000,000 Ordinary shares (19 Jun | | |2012) | | | | | |8,000,000 Ordinary shares (12 Aug 2014)| | | | | |8,000,000 Ordinary shares (3 Dec 2015) | | | | | |12,000,000 Ordinary shares (20 April | | |2017) | | | | | | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



