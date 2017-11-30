Global $18.07 Billion Veterinary Drugs Market to 2023 - Rising Research and Development Investment in Order to Develop More Effective Drugs

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Veterinary Drugs Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size & Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report predicts the global Veterinary Drugs market to grow with a CAGR between 5.0 % and 5.5 % from 2017 to 2023. The global Veterinary Drugs market was worth USD 18.07 Billion in 2016. The study on Veterinary Drugs market covers the analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among the geographies North America dominated the world market and Asia Pacific anticipated growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The report on global Veterinary Drugs market is a comprehensive study of demand, market size, forecasts, trends and factors affecting the global Veterinary Drugs market. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings. In addition, it provides deep insights on the factors that driving, restraining the global Veterinary Drugs market.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry in the global Veterinary Drugs market over the period of 2017-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings



1. Drivers

Epidemics disorder in animal.

Introduction of advanced and cost effective veterinary drugs.

Rising clinical animal researches to treat disease and disorders in animal

2. Restraints

Complex complications involved in the diseases of animal.

3. Opportunities

Rising research and development investment in order to develop more effective drugs

Rising meat consumption across the globe.

Segments Covered



1. Global Veterinary Drugs market



a. By drug type

Anti-Infective

Anti-Inflammatory

Parasiticides

b. By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

c. By Animal Type

Companion Animal

Livestock Animal

2. Global Veterinary Drugs market by Region

a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Row



Companies Profiled:

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bayer AG

Elanco Animal Health (Eli Lilly and Company)

Ceva Sant Animale

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC.

Merck Animal Health

Virbac

Vetoquinol



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Veterinary Drugs Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4 Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Veterinary Drugs Market



4. Global Veterinary Drugs Market: Snapshots

4.1 Global Veterinary Drugs Market key trends

4.2 Global Veterinary Drugs Market by Drug type

4.3 Global Veterinary Drugs Market by Route of Administration

4.4 Global Veterinary Drugs Market by Animal type

4.5 Global Veterinary Drugs Market by Region



5. Global Veterinary Drugs by Drug type (USD Billion) 2017-2023

5.1 Anti-Infectives

5.2 Anti-Inflammatory

5.3 Parasiticides

5.4 Others



6. Global Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis, by Route Of Administration (USD Billion) 2017-2023

6.1 Oral

6.2 Parenteral

6.3 Topical



7. Global Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis, by Animal Type (USD Billion) 2017-2023

7.1 Companion Animal

7.2 Livestock Animal



8. Global Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis, by Region (USD Billion) 2017-2023

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 RoW



9. Company Profiles

9.1 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

9.2 Bayer AG

9.3 Elanco Animal Health (Eli Lilly and Company)

9.4 Ceva Sant Animale

9.5 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC.

9.6 Merck Animal Health

9.7 Virbac

9.8 Vetoquinol



