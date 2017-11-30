NILES, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- AFN, a fast-growing, award-winning logistics firm, has been named a "Best Place to Work" for the second year in a row by the Best in Biz Awards. AFN earned a Silver award, which follows the 3PL's 2016 wins of the Gold award for "Best Place to Work" and the Bronze award for "Most Customer-Friendly Company of the Year."

The Best in Biz Awards are an independent business awards program judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. AFN's second consecutive win is a result of a year of strong growth in team members, volume, and revenue, in addition to the launch of new proprietary technology tools, and the implementation of initiatives supporting diversity in the logistics field.

Each year, Best in Biz Awards' entrants span a wide spectrum, from some of the most innovative local start-ups to the most recognizable global brands. The seventh annual program was particularly hotly contested, with more than 650 entries from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes and from a variety of industries and geographic regions in the U.S. and Canada.

"This award is a testament first and foremost to AFN's amazing and talented team members. They make our organization a best place to work every day through their shared commitment to our unique culture and our purpose of continuously improving lives through supply chain solutions," commented Owen Schnaper, AFN's president.

For more information about AFN Logistics, visit www.loadafn.com. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2017, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2017-winners-company/.

About AFN

AFN is an award-winning leader in freight brokerage, third-party logistics, and transportation management services that has served the needs of major manufacturers, top-20 retailers, and best-in-class carriers in North America since 2003. Known for its commitment to client service, AFN has a robust suite of people-first, technology-enabled solutions -- from truckload, LTL, managed transportation and consolidation services to risk management, carrier compliance, cargo security and surveillance, and more. To learn more about AFN, please visit www.loadafn.com or call 877-562-3236.

