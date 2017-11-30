Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Mark Kronforst, Chief Accountant of the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance, plans to leave the SEC in early January after 13 years of public service with the investor protection agency.

Mr. Kronforst has served as Chief Accountant since October 2013. He leads the Division's Office of Chief Accountant in providing technical accounting and reporting support to the Division's disclosure review program, and oversees the Division's administration of the Commission's reporting rules for public companies' disclosure of financial information to investors. He also serves in a leading role in the Division's ongoing efforts to make disclosure more effective for investors and encourage capital formation.

"Mark has been a trusted advisor to multiple Directors during his distinguished career at the SEC. Through his leadership and boundless enthusiasm for the SEC's mission and the Division's work, he has made significant contributions to investor protection and capital formation," said William Hinman, Director of the Division of Corporation Finance.

Mr. Kronforst said, "It has been a privilege to work in the Division for nearly 14 years alongside so many talented staff members and I am very proud of what we have accomplished together. I am confident that the office will continue providing high-quality expertise and support to the Division and will excel in their efforts to enhance capital formation and protect investors."

Prior to his role as Chief Accountant, Mr. Kronforst served in other capacities within the Division, including Associate Director in Disclosure Operations and Deputy Chief Accountant. Before joining the SEC in 2004, Mr. Kronforst was the Director of Financial Reporting for Solectron Corporation and an audit senior manager at KPMG LLP. Mr. Kronforst received his Bachelor of Accounting degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and is a certified public accountant.

Upon Mr. Kronforst's departure, Kyle Moffatt, Associate Director in Disclosure Operations, will become the Division's acting Chief Accountant. Prior to his role as Associate Director, Mr. Moffatt served in several other Division positions, including Associate Director of the Disclosure Standards Office and as Associate Chief Accountant in the Division's Office of Chief Accountant. Mr. Moffatt joined the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance in 2000 as a Professional Accounting Fellow. Before joining the Division, Mr. Moffatt was an audit manager with Ernst & Young LLP. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland at College Park and is a certified public accountant.