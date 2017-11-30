The latest market research report by Technavio on the global commercial vehicle tire pressure management system (TPMS) market predicts a CAGR of more than 10% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global commercial vehicle TPMS market by end-user (OEMs and aftermarket), by vehicle type (LCVs and HCVs), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global commercial vehicle TPMS market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Discount on insurance premium for adoption of vehicle safety systems like TPMS: a major market driver

The OEMs segment dominated the commercial vehicle TPMS market with a share of around 61% in 2016.

The Americas accounted for close to 48% of the market share in 2016

Continental, ZF, NXP Semiconductors, DENSO, Sensata Technologies, and WABCO are the leading players in the market

Discount on insurance premium: a major market driver

Discount on insurance premium for adoption of vehicle safety system like TPMS is one of the major factors driving the global commercial vehicle TPMS market. This trend of insurance discounts is positive for the TPMS market as it is a win-win situation for both the parties involved. A vehicle with TPMS is less likely to be involved in an accident due to underinflated tires. This lowers the possibility of a claim pay-out for accidents by insurance companies. This allows insurance providers to pass the benefit to the drivers having safety systems like TPMS to push adoption of the TPMS in the market.

Americas: largest commercial vehicle TPMS market

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global commercial vehicle TPMS market in the Americas due to adoption of CVs and advanced telematics solutions. In the US, the primary mode of transportation of goods is by road. Hence, with freight transportation increasing every day, the market for TPMS is also likely to find increased adoption by the fleet operators. This will be a growth driver for the commercial vehicle TPMS market in the Americas during the forecast period.

According to Keerthi Balu, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics, "Stringent carbon emissions and fuel economy standards prescribed by the US Environmental Protection Agency are pushing the adoption of more efficient powertrain technologies. This is prompting an increase in demand for TPMS, which can effectively reduce unexpected downtime caused by underinflated tires."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global commercial vehicle TPMS market is less concentrated as it has the presence of numerous players operating as official suppliers. The rising demand for CVs combined with the growing demand for safety systems is expected to lead to a steady market growth. The market will witness growth in APAC because of its strong economic conditions, increasing disposable income, and the growing demand for CVs along with growing safety concerns among consumers.

