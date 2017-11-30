Next generation system includes whole slide imaging automation enhancements, auto-detection for tissue AOI's and intelligent user features for local and remote viewing

Visit OptraSCAN at Digital Pathology Congress London, Nov 30-Dec 1 at booth #31

OptraSCAN today announced its next generation system at the Digital Pathology Congress meeting in London. The next wave of OptraSCAN WSI scanners will include smart features to enable walk-away automation, automatic detection of tissue area of interest and enhanced smart workflow design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005814/en/

Single-touch, interactive, LCD user interface (auto-detect tissue AOI's) (Graphic: Business Wire)

OptraSCAN is exhibiting its On-Demand Digital Pathology scanners and solutions at DPC London at booth #31 and will be presenting during the main program on Day 2.

In an effort to streamline the digital pathology workflow for practitioners and technicians, OptraSCAN is releasing its next generation digital pathology system that will include key capabilities for walk-away automation, automated tissue AOI detection, 'smart feature' design, customization for special stains and a 'live view mode' app for remote frozen sections.

Full system enhancements will include:

Auto-detection of tissue AOI's using a 'single-touch' interactive LCD panel Auto slide detection Histopathologist-friendly user interface Scan customization for special stain handling Dynamic and local scan setting options Zoom features for better slide preview Live View app for frozen sections workflow Scanning operation timer and slide scan counter Scanning with or without a coverslip 'Prompt Scan' status feature

Visit our brand new website for more information on On-Demand Digital Pathology: www.optrascan.com.

About OptraSCAN

OptraSCAN (www.optrascan.com) RUO, is the first On-Demand Digital Pathology System to serves as a perfect tool for the transition from conventional microscopy to Digital Pathology for the effective acquisition of Whole Slide Images, viewing, storing, sharing, consulting, analysis and management of digital slides and associated metadata.

OptraSCAN On-Demand Digital Pathology system includes a small-footprint, low and high throughput WSI scanner OptraSCANTM (for brightfield, fluorescent and frozen section/live view mode), an integrated image viewer and image management system ImagePathTM and telepathology TELEPathTM, image analysis OptraASSAYSTM and CARDSTM (computer aided region detection system), and includes up to 10 TB of complimentary cloud storage. Focused on delivering fully integrated, affordable Digital Pathology solutions, OptraSCAN provides a complete whole slide image solution system via an On-Demand pay-per-use model. Follow OptraSCAN on Linkedin and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005814/en/

Contacts:

OptraSCAN

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Levy

408.524.5300 x104

Jennifer@optrainc.com

or

Sales Inquiries:

Mike Oria

408.524.5300

Mike@optrascan.com