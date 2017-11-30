On 30 November 2017 NPinvestor.com A/S announced the cancellation of offering and expected new offering. Consequently, NPinvestor.com A/S will not be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 1 December 2017.



For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule or Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



First North is the brand name for the MTF/alternative markets place operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively.



