Global In-flight Autopilot Systems Market to 2025 - Analysis by Light Director, Attitude and Heading Reference, Avionics, Flight Control and Others Systems

The "Global In-flight Autopilot Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global in-flight autopilot systems market is estimated to hit US$ 12.5 Bn by 2025.

The in-flight autopilot systems have witnessed some major advancements in the last few decades. The application of in-flight autopilot systems have greatly improved the operational efficiency of a flight. The benefit of using an in-flight autopilot systems greatly lies in the fact that it reduces direct assistance from the pilot and is able to control and guide an aircraft on its own. Though in-flight autopilot systems reduces the pilot's intervention, but it cannot completely replace human operators.

The growth of in-flight autopilot systems market is primarily driven by the increasing focus towards automation in aircraft. These systems improve the operational efficiency of an aircraft by lowering down the fuel consumption. For an airline company, reducing the fuel consumption is one of the top most priorities as it accounts for the single largest expense in a flight's operation. Moreover, the application of in-flight autopilot systems greatly improves the safety of an aircraft. In addition, in-flight autopilot systems improves the navigational accuracy of an aircraft. Considering these benefits, the demand for in-flight autopilot systems is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.

However, one of the major challenges obstructing the growth of the in-flight autopilot systems market is the high cost associated with the implementation of these systems. There are only a limited number of manufacturers of these systems which contributes to the high cost. Moreover, the high maintenance cost associated with these systems further acts as a barrier for the market.

The overall in-flight autopilot systems market is categorized on the basis of system type, aircraft type and application. Based on system type, the market is classified into flight director system, attitude and heading reference system, avionics system, flight control system and others. The market is categorized, based on aircraft type, into rotary wings aircraft and fixed-wing aircraft. As of 2016, the market is led by the fixed-wing aircraft segment. Further, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into commercial aircraft, military aircraft and civilian aircraft.

Key Trends:

R&D activities directed towards improving the fuel efficiency of an aircraft

Increasing application in long haul flights

Technological advancements has enabled its integration with more complex systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Airware, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

BAE Systems, Plc

L-3 Communication Holding Inc.

MicroPilot Inc.

Cloud Cap Technology Inc.

Genesys Aerosystems Group, Inc

