Microwave Devices Market Worth 8.22 Billion USD by 2022

The report "Microwave Devices Market by Type (Active Microwave Devices, Passive Microwave Devices), Frequency (L-Band, S-Band, C-Band, X-Band, Ku-Band, Ka-Band), Application (Space & Communication, Defense, Commercial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 6.07 Billion in 2017 to USD 8.22 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period. Growth in the usage of various solid state devices along with vacuum electron microwave devices in various defense and commercial applications have led to demand for microwave devices.

Based on type, the active microwave devices segment of the microwave devices market is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on type, the active microwave devices segment of the microwave devices market is projected to account for the largest share between 2017 and 2022. The increased usage of various solid-state microwave devices such as Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) along with Travelling Wave Tube Amplifiers (TWTA) in various applications, has contributed to the growth of the market.

Based on frequency, the Ku-band segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR of the microwave devices market during the forecast period

Based on frequency, the Ku-band segment is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the microwave devices market during the forecast period. Usage of these frequencies for various satellite systems and defense systems, and various satellites that use Ku-band frequencies for broadcasting and communication are leading to the growth of the market.

Based on application, the space & communication segment is projected to lead the microwave devices market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022

Based on application, the space & communication segment is projected to lead the microwave devices market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to increased investments by countries such as the US, China, India, Russia, and France for the development of satellite communication and broadcasting products and services.

North America is projected to lead the microwave devices market during the forecast period

North America is projected to lead the microwave devices market during the forecast period. Moreover, the North America microwave devices market is projected to account for the largest share from 2017 to 2022. The growth in investments in space & communication along with high defense expenditure are a few factors fueling the growth of the North America microwave devices market.

Communications & Power Industries (CPI) (US), Thales (France), Teledyne (US), and L-3 Communications (US), among others, are the key players operating in the microwave devices market.

