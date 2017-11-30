Strong business growth, strategic alliances and acquisitions keep Capgemini as a Star Performer in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix analysis

Capgemini today announced that it has been named a "Leader and Star Performer" in Everest Group's Insurance Application Outsourcing (AO) PEAK MatrixTM1 for the second consecutive year, as well as maintained its 'Star' designation for a third consecutive year. Capgemini achieved this recognition by demonstrating strong business growth, especially in the property and casualty (P&C) market segment, making balanced investments to strengthen its business transformation and running of the business capabilities, as well as aligning with strategic alliance partners and making acquisitions that broaden its consulting capabilities. Strong thought leadership and research initiatives, its focus on innovation hubs, and its consulting heritage also contributed to positioning Capgemini as a Leader in the insurance marketplace, according to Everest Group. This year, Everest Group released two additional PEAK categories for P&C and life and annuities (L&A) segments and in these, Capgemini was named a leader in P&C and a major contender in L&A.

"As technology becomes core in creating superior customer value and driving differentiation in the market, the expectations from service providers have shifted from an arbitrage-based model to a digital-first model defined by skills, digital solutions, and business outcomes," said Ronak Doshi, Practice Director, Everest Group. "A significant number of new client wins in the P&C insurance business segment, strong brand recall for insurance-focused core products' implementation expertise, and targeted acquisitions to strengthen digital and consulting capabilities helped Capgemini strengthen its value proposition and be positioned as a Star Performer and Leader on the 2017 Everest Group Insurance AO PEAK MatrixTM

Jack Dugan, Head of Insurance for Capgemini, said "With the insurance industry experiencing profound disruption, we want to provide our clients with digitally-based solutions that allow them to take advantage of the disruption. Our goal this year was to deliver innovative solutions, and this recognition from Everest Group once again validates that the industry values our work and that we are headed in the right direction."

Everest Group analyzed the capabilities of 23 leading AO service providers specific to the global insurance industry and selected Capgemini, once again, as a top-five Star Performer. Star Performer distinction is awarded to service providers that display the strongest movement over time across a range of key metrics including market success and capabilities, with those in the top five positions earning Star status.

1 Everest Group's PEAK MatrixTM is a composite index of a range of distinct metrics related to a service provider's scale, scope, technology/domain expertise and innovation, delivery footprint, buyer satisfaction, and resultant market success in the context of a given outsourcing function.

