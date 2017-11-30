The global commercial vehicle transmission marketis expected to reach 23.24 million units by 2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global commercial vehicle transmission market segmentation by type of transmission and geography

Technavio's report on the global commercial vehicle transmission market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by type of transmission, which includes manual transmission, automatic transmission, and AMT. As projected in 2016, around 44% of the market share originated from manual transmission.

Based on geography, the global commercial vehicle transmission market has been segmented into the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. As of 2016, the Americas accounted for over 53% of the total market share.

"Rising industrialization and increasing rate of urbanization are resulting in several economic activities across the globe, especially in developing countries. The high penetration rate of the Internet and e-commerce facilities are driving the demand for new commercial vehicles to enable timely delivery of commodities," says Raj Gaurav Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research.

Commercial vehicle transmission market: competitive vendor landscape

The global commercial vehicle transmission market is moderately competitive as the transmission systems have 100% penetration in the global commercial vehicle market. The market has a limited number of well-established vendors. The key vendors are currently growing their customer base and are increasing their investments in R&D. The competitive environment is expected to intensify with advances in technology and government regulations for fuel-efficiency of commercial vehicles.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Rising demand for commercial vehicles

Stringent fuel-efficiency regulations to drive demand for AMT transmission systems

Market challenges:

Automatic transmission systems increase risk of exceeding tire adhesion limits

Decreased mechanical-efficiency of automatic transmission in commercial vehicles

Market trends:

Automatic transmission systems to be equipped with nine gears

Lightweight material used for making transmission systems

