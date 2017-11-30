WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the international advocacy organization representing the cell and gene therapies and broader regenerative medicine sector, announced its 2018 Cell & Gene Therapies State of the Industry briefing will take place January 8, 2018 in San Francisco, held in conjunction with Biotech Showcase™ 2018.

ARM's State of the Industry briefing is the largest cell and gene therapy-focused annual event that takes place during JP Morgan week, and is expected to attract more than 500 of the field's leading executives, investors, life science reporters, patient advocates and academic leaders.

"2017 marks a watershed moment for the cell and gene therapy and broader regenerative medicine sector," said Janet Lynch Lambert, ARM Chief Executive Officer. "This year saw several products reach the market, to the immense benefit of patients and their families. Other programs continued to make strongly encouraging progress, including products and technologies for numerous rare diseases. 2018 is poised to be another significant year for the space, as commercialization opportunities and challenges continue to unfold."

Offering a comprehensive industry overview, this briefing offers insights into key sector trends and metrics, the financial and partnering outlook, and a discussion of anticipated clinical data events, recent advances, commercialization challenges and a preview of the coming year.

Preliminary Agenda:

8:00 - 8:20am | Introduction & Industry Update

Janet Lynch Lambert, CEO, Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

Robert Preti, Chairman, Alliance for Regenerative Medicine; President and CEO, Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions; GM, Hitachi Chemical Regenerative Medicine Business Sector

8:20 - 9:05am | Next Generation CARs and Other Cell-Based Immunotherapies

Bob Azelby, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, Juno Therapeutics

Manuel Litchman, President, CEO and Director, Mustang Bio

James Noble, CEO, Adaptimmune

9:05 - 9:50am | Gene Therapy: The Outlook Beyond Rare Disease

Geoff Nichol, SVP, Global Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer, BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Registration is free and open to the public; however, RSVP is required.

The briefing will take place at the Parc 55 Hilton, 55 Cyril Magnin Street in San Francisco, California from 8:00 - 9:50am and is held in conjunction with Biotech Showcase™, organized by EBD Group and Demy Colton. Please note that attendance at this briefing is separate from registering to attend the Biotech Showcase™ conference, which requires paid registration.

About The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 270 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

Lyndsey Scull

202-213-7086

lscull@alliancerm.org



