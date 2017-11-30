

DHAIS PLC Delay in Publication of Financial Results



DHAIS plc ('DHAIS' or the 'Company') announces that the audit process of its annual financial statements is still ongoing and therefore there will be a delay in the publication of its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2017.



The Company is currently seeking clarification of support from its main funder with a view to finalising the audit and announcing the financial results as soon as possible.



The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for this announcement.



