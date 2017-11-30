Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Paris:IMPL) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: IMPL, FR0010458729, PEA-PME eligible; OTCQX: IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today is announcing that it has transferred the liquidity contract previously entered into with Oddo Corporate Finance to Tradition Securities And Futures (TSAF) effective December 1, 2017.

The liquidity contract entered into with TSAF complies with the AMAFI Code of Conduct for Liquidity Contracts approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 21, 2011. The liquidity contract has been agreed for a term of one year to enhance the liquidity of trading in Implanet shares (ISIN code: FR0010458729 Ticker: ALIMP) listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market.

The following funds and assets have been set aside for the implementation of this contract:

€36,689.25 in cash

153,000 Implanet shares

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 48 staff and recorded 2016 sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005809/en/

Contacts:

IMPLANET

Ludovic Lastennet

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)5 57 99 55 55

investors@implanet.com

or

NewCap

Investor Relations

Julie Coulot

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 20 40

implanet@newcap.eu

or

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

implanet@newcap.eu

or

AlphaBronze

US-Investor Relations

Pascal Nigen

Tel.: +1 917 385 21 60

implanet@alphabronze.net