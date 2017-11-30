Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market 2017-2025 - $25 Billion Market Broken Down by Topical Medication, Ocular Insert & Ocular Implant

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global ocular drug delivery technology market was valued at US$ 15,500 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 25,697 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.81% from 2017 to 2025.

Ocular drug delivery technology market is growing owing to rising prevalence of eye disorders. The complex of eye anatomy makes the treatment to be very challenging, hence innovations in ophthalmic treatment is still emerging with potential benefits. Presently available therapies not proven to be sufficient to treat every possible sites of eye, therefore enhanced product formulation with improved technology became vital.

According to the statistics of World Health Organizations, 285 million people are visually impaired across the world and this global burden of eye disorder is increasing with rapidly growing ageing population. WHO has taken an initiative named VISION 2020 to abolish the possible causes of blindness and provide better eye-care infrastructure to make easily accessible eye-care.

The ocular drug delivery technology market is predicted to experience substantial growth due to growing elderly population, increasing medical interventions and increasing prevalence of eye diseases. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced products, healthcare expenditure for R&D to develop innovative products boost up the growth of the ocular drug delivery technology market.

Key Market Movements:

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market Portraiture

Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Technology Type, 2016 (US$ Mn)

Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Indication Type, 2016 (US$ Mn)

Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Geography, 2016 (Value %)

Chapter 3 Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market Analysis



Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Attractive Investment Proposition

Competitive Analysis: Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, 2016 (Value %)

Chapter 4 Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market Analysis, By Technology Type



Topical Medication

Ocular Insert

Ocular Implant

Chapter 5 Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market Analysis, By Indication Type



Glaucoma

Age Related Macular Degeneration

Chapter 6 Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market, By Geography



Chapter 7 Company Profiles



Alimera Sciences

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix

Allergan, Plc.

Clearside Biomedical

EyeGate Pharma

Envisia Therapeutics, Inc.

Graybug Vision Inc.

