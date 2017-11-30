

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A computer glitch at American Airlines' system has allowed more-than-planned pilots to take vacation over the Christmas week, a period that is expected to be one of the busiest holidays in years for the airline industry.



American Airlines plans to avoid canceling any flights during the period by offering pilots 150% of their salaries to cancel the allowed vacation and will also seek the service of reserve pilots.



'We are working diligently to address the issue and expect to avoid cancellations this holiday season,' the airline said in a statement.



'We have reserve pilots to help cover flying in December, and we are paying pilots to pick up certain open trips 150% of their hourly rate-- as much as we are allowed to pay them per the contract. We will work with the APA to take care of our pilots and ensure we get our customers to where they need to go over the holidays.'



During the Thanksgiving holiday, an estimated 28.5 million passengers flew on U.S.-based carriers, a 3% increase over the same time in 2016. The airline industry is expecting higher number of passengers during the Christmas holiday.



