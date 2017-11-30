ANNOUNCEMENT







A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Maersk Line A/S' acquisition of Hamburg Süd closed



On 28 April 2017, Maersk Line A/S, a 100% owned subsidiary of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (APMM), announced that it would acquire the German container shipping line Hamburg Südamerikanische Dampfschifffahrts-Gesellschaft KG (Hamburg Süd) from the Oetker Group for EUR 3.7 bn on a cash and debt-free basis (Enterprise Value).



All regulatory approvals have now been obtained and the acquisition was closed today.



As previously announced the acquisition is expected to generate annual operational synergies of around USD 350-400m as from 2019, primarily derived from integrating and optimizing the vessel networks as well as utilizing the terminal capacity in APM Terminals.



Overall APMM guidance for 2017 remains unchanged as the net impact on underlying result from the consolidation of Hamburg Süd will be immaterial. The underlying result is excluding transaction and integration costs of which around USD 70m will be accounted for in 2017.



Copenhagen, 30 November 2017



Contact persons:



Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106



Head of External Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 3534































































Page 1 of 1



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=655492