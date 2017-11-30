SOITEC: SOITEC: SOITEC ANNOUNCES SUBSTRATE BREAKTHROUGH FOR 3D IMAGE SENSING DEVICES

SOITEC ANNOUNCES SUBSTRATE BREAKTHROUGH

FOR 3D IMAGE SENSING DEVICES

New Imager-SOI Substrates Enable Silicon-Based Image Sensors to

Increase performance in Near-Infrared Spectrum

Bernin (Grenoble), France, November 30, 2017 - Soitec, a leader in designing and manufacturing semiconductor materials for the electronics industry, today announced the latest generation of silicon-on-insulator (SOI) substrates in its Imager-SOI (https://www.soitec.com/en/products/imager-soi) product line designed specifically for fabricating front-side imagers for near-infrared (NIR) applications including advanced 3D image sensors. The new SOI wafers from Soitec are now available in large volumes with high maturity to meet the needs of customers in the growing market for 3D cameras used in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), facial-recognition security systems, advanced human/machine interfaces and other emerging applications.

"Our newest Imager-SOI substrates represent a major achievement for our company and a smart way to increase performance in NIR spectrum domain, accelerating new applications in the growing 3D imaging and sensing markets," said Christophe Maleville (https://www.soitec.com/en/company/leadership), executive vice president of the Digital Electronics Business Unit at Soitec. "Innovative sensor design on SOI is achieved by leveraging our advanced know-how in ultrathin material layer transfer and our extensive manufacturing experience."

The new SOI substrate makes it possible to simply extend the operating range of high resolution silicon based CMOS image sensors into the NIR spectrum. This optimized version of SOI substrate greatly improves the signal to noise ratio in the NIR spectrum.

The market for 3D imaging and sensing devices is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 37.7 percent over the next five years and reach US$9 billion in sales by 2022, according to Yole Développement (http://www.yole.fr/). The market research and consulting firm predicts that 2018 will likely see a massive influx of products, with the first applications in mobile electronics and computing.*

* Source: 3D Imaging and Sensing report (https://www.i-micronews.com/category-listing/product/p3d-imaging-and-sensing-2017.html), Yole Développement, April 2017.

About Soitec: Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics market. With more than 3,000 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. For more information, please visit www.soitec.com (http://www.soitec.com) and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Media Contact :

Camille Dufour

+33 (0)6 79 49 51 43

camille.dufour@soitec. (mailto:camille.dufour@soitec.)com (mailto:camille.darnaud-dufour@soitec.com)





Investors Relations Contact :

Steve Babureck

+1 858 519 6230 or +33 (0)6 16 38 56 27

steve.babureck@soitec.com (http://www.soitec.com/)

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of €62,758,749.70, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

