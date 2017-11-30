

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has said President Donald Trump was 'wrong' to retweet three anti-Muslim videos originally posted by the deputy leader of the far-right, ultranationalist group Britain First.



'I'm very clear that retweeting from Britain First was the wrong thing to do,' May said during a press conference in Amman, Jordan, on Wednesday.



'Britain First is a hateful organization,' she added. 'It seeks to spread division and mistrust in our communities. It stands in fundamental opposition to the values that we share as a nation.'



May noted the special relationship between the U.S. and the U.K. but said that would not make her afraid to criticize the president.



The comments from May come after Trump suggested she should be focused on combating terrorism in her country rather than his posts to Twitter.



'@Theresa_May, don't focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!' Trump tweeted on Tuesday.



The back-and-forth between the two leaders comes after Trump retweeted three videos depicting purported Muslims assaulting people and smashing a statue of the Virgin Mary.



The videos were originally posted by Britain First's Jayda Fransen, who was charged with 'religious aggravated harassment' earlier this year.



The retweets have led to widespread criticism of Trump, who was accused of using anti-Muslim rhetoric throughout the presidential campaign.



Despite the dustup, May rejected calls by some British politicians to rescind an invitation for Trump to make a state visit to the U.K.



'An invitation for a state visit has been extended and has been accepted,' May said. 'We have yet to set a date.'



