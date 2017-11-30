VPT Offers Wide Input Voltage Range Radiation Hardened DC-DC Converters for Space Environments

BLACKSBURG, Virginia, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --VPT, Inc. (VPT), a HEICO company (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI), today announced that its SVR Series isolated DC-DC converters now offer an 18 to 40 V input range. The radiation-hardened SVR series of DC-DC converters is available in single and dual outputs and has been characterized to Total Ionizing Dose (TID) to 100 krad(Si), including Enhanced Low Dose Rate Sensitivity (ELDRS), and Single Event Effects (SEE) performance to 85 MeV-cm2/mg.

All SVR Series isolated DC-DC converters from VPT feature a wide input voltage range of 18 to 40, with a 50 V transient operation. The SVR Series isolated converters are highly efficient and utilize VPT's proprietary radiation immune magnetic feedback technology. Features of the series include input undervoltage lockout, output soft start, current limit and short circuit protection. Additionally, the SVR Series is rated for full power operation up to 125° C.

"The demands of the space market continue to expand and change," stated Monty Pyle, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for VPT. "Now more customers are seeking rad-hard solutions that require up to 40 V input, without the need to meet the stringent Aerospace TOR and MIL-HBK-1547 derating requirements. Since our SVR Series is MIL-PRF-38534 Class H and Class K qualified and available on DLA Standard Microcircuit Drawings (SMDs), the products offer the ideal efficiency and reliability for such customers." Pyle explained that although the SVR Series isolated converters have always had 18 to 40 V range operation, the products were initially specified at 37.5 volts to support the Aerospace TOR and MIL-HBK-1547 requirements, for which the SVR Series was originally developed.

The first standard commercially available products from VPT were designed specifically for the harsh environment of space. Now with nearly 25 years of proven space heritage, VPT offers high reliability and high efficiency solutions to organizations around the world in industries which require reliable operation of each component for overall mission success.

About VPT and HEICO

VPT, Inc., part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters, EMI filters, and custom engineering services for avionics, military, space, and industrial applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, ESA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit www.vptpower.com.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about HEICO, please visit www.heico.com.

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations. Further restrictions may apply. The information provided is considered accurate at time of publication, errors or omissions excepted. VPT, Inc. reserves the right to make changes to products or services without prior notification and advises customers to obtain the latest version of all relevant technical information from VPT to verify data prior to placing orders. VPT, its logo and tagline are registered trademarks in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other names, product names and trade names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

