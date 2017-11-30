Global $3.5 Billion HMI Display Panels Market to 2025 - Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global HMI Display Panels Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The HMI display panels market is predicted to reach US$ 3.5 Bn by 2025, with growing industrial automation and competition among manufacturing industries across the world.



The global HMI display panels market is strongly driven by demand from the industrial manufacturing sector that has witnessed resurgence after few years of slowdown. The industrial sector and production had witnessed sluggish growth, especially in developed markets like North America and Europe due to economic instability during economic recession. However, after the period of lull, the industrial production has regained momentum driving investments.



On the other hand, Asia Pacific continues to witness profound industrial growth. The markets including China, India, and Southeast Asia have experienced consistent growth in industrial production.



This, coupled with growing need for intuitive and easy-to-use interface for handling complex machineries is expected to stimulate demand for industrial automation systems including HMIs in these economies. Further rise in the industrial sector and the ongoing advancements in manufacturing sector is estimated to generate steady demand for automation solutions such as HMI in the coming years.



For instance, the Make in India' initiative launched by the government of India is predicted to turn the nation into next major manufacturing hub in the world. The campaign is expected to propel the demand for industrial automation and machine tools during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



Global HMI Display Market: Industry Snapshot

Global HMI Display Market, by Screen Size, 2016

Global HMI Display Market, by Resolution Standards, 2016

Global HMI Display Market, by Geography, 2016

3. Global HMI Display Market Analysis



Global HMI Display Market Revenue and Y-o-Y Growth (US$ Bn and Thousand Units) (%)

Key Trends Analysis

Evolution of HMI Display

Competitive Landscape

Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

Market Share of HMI Display Screen Manufacturers (%), 2016

Major Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players

4. Global HMI Display Screen Market Revenue and Volume, By Display Size, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn and Thousand Units)



Less than 5 inches

5 inches to less than 8 inches

8 inches to less than 12 inches

12 inches to less than 15 inches

15 inches to less than 21 inches

More than 21 inches

5. Global HMI Display Market Revenue and Volume, By Resolution Standard, 2015 - 2025(US$ Bn and Thousand Units)



QVGA (320 x 240)

WVGA (800 x 480)

XGA (1024 x 768)

WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

6. Global HMI Display Market Revenue and Volume, By Application, 2015 - 2025(US$ Bn and Thousand Units)



Automotive

Mining and Construction Equipment

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Oil and Gas

Packaging

7. Global HMI Display Market Revenue and Volume, By Product Type 2015 - 2025(US$ Bn and Thousand Units)



Basic HMI Panels

Advanced HMI Panels

Advanced Industrial PCs



Company Profiles



Texas Instruments

Delta Electronics, Inc

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp

Advantech Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Corporation

General Electric Co

Kontron AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/24z2kp/global_hmi



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716