Global $3.5 Billion HMI Display Panels Market to 2025 - Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global HMI Display Panels Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The HMI display panels market is predicted to reach US$ 3.5 Bn by 2025, with growing industrial automation and competition among manufacturing industries across the world.
The global HMI display panels market is strongly driven by demand from the industrial manufacturing sector that has witnessed resurgence after few years of slowdown. The industrial sector and production had witnessed sluggish growth, especially in developed markets like North America and Europe due to economic instability during economic recession. However, after the period of lull, the industrial production has regained momentum driving investments.
On the other hand, Asia Pacific continues to witness profound industrial growth. The markets including China, India, and Southeast Asia have experienced consistent growth in industrial production.
This, coupled with growing need for intuitive and easy-to-use interface for handling complex machineries is expected to stimulate demand for industrial automation systems including HMIs in these economies. Further rise in the industrial sector and the ongoing advancements in manufacturing sector is estimated to generate steady demand for automation solutions such as HMI in the coming years.
For instance, the Make in India' initiative launched by the government of India is predicted to turn the nation into next major manufacturing hub in the world. The campaign is expected to propel the demand for industrial automation and machine tools during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
- Global HMI Display Market: Industry Snapshot
- Global HMI Display Market, by Screen Size, 2016
- Global HMI Display Market, by Resolution Standards, 2016
- Global HMI Display Market, by Geography, 2016
3. Global HMI Display Market Analysis
- Global HMI Display Market Revenue and Y-o-Y Growth (US$ Bn and Thousand Units) (%)
- Key Trends Analysis
- Evolution of HMI Display
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants
- Market Share of HMI Display Screen Manufacturers (%), 2016
- Major Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players
4. Global HMI Display Screen Market Revenue and Volume, By Display Size, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn and Thousand Units)
- Less than 5 inches
- 5 inches to less than 8 inches
- 8 inches to less than 12 inches
- 12 inches to less than 15 inches
- 15 inches to less than 21 inches
- More than 21 inches
5. Global HMI Display Market Revenue and Volume, By Resolution Standard, 2015 - 2025(US$ Bn and Thousand Units)
- QVGA (320 x 240)
- WVGA (800 x 480)
- XGA (1024 x 768)
- WUXGA (1920 x 1200)
6. Global HMI Display Market Revenue and Volume, By Application, 2015 - 2025(US$ Bn and Thousand Units)
- Automotive
- Mining and Construction Equipment
- Food and Beverages
- Healthcare
- Aerospace and Defense
- Oil and Gas
- Packaging
7. Global HMI Display Market Revenue and Volume, By Product Type 2015 - 2025(US$ Bn and Thousand Units)
- Basic HMI Panels
- Advanced HMI Panels
- Advanced Industrial PCs
Company Profiles
- Texas Instruments
- Delta Electronics, Inc
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Parker Hannifin Corp
- Advantech Co., Ltd
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Corporation
- General Electric Co
- Kontron AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/24z2kp/global_hmi
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716