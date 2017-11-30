Ethereum Coin Has Only Begun Its Move Towards Higher PricesIt is an exciting time for currencies. Bitcoin has been creating new highs for many months, and now other cryptocurrencies are following suit.I am focusing on the Ethereum coin price because I have reason to believe that mind-boggling prices are on the horizon. These beliefs are centered around a technical price pattern that was completed on November 23rd. This pattern I speak of was first highlighted on November 21, in a publication titled "The Ethereum Coin Price Is Setting Its Sights on $6,000.00+."Using price.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...