sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,34 Euro		+0,015
+0,24 %
WKN: A2DW8Z ISIN: LU1673108939 Ticker-Symbol: AT1 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AROUNDTOWN SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AROUNDTOWN SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,308
6,383
17:52
6,305
6,375
17:45
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AROUNDTOWN SA
AROUNDTOWN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AROUNDTOWN SA6,34+0,24 %