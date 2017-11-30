Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Total Voting Rights

30 November 2017

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(the "Company')

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules (the "Rules') the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 30 November 2017 the issued share capital of the Company comprises of 170,313,416 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 170,313,416 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Rules.





