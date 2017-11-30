sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, November 30

30 November 2017

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(the "Company')

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules (the "Rules') the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 30 November 2017 the issued share capital of the Company comprises of 170,313,416 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 170,313,416 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Rules.



Enquiries:

Cenkos Securities plc
Tom Scrivens
Tel: 020 7397 1915
Sapna Shah
Tel: 020 7397 1922

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 01481 745001



