As from December 4, 2017, Arctic Gold AB (publ) will be listed under its new company name Arctic Minerals AB.



New company name: Arctic Minerals AB -------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: ARCT -------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0000697948 -------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 067373 --------------------------------------------



