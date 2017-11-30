

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets climbed for much of the morning Thursday, but began to pare their gains around midday and weakened further as the afternoon progressed. The markets continued to weaken despite the positive open on Wall Street. The majority of the markets ended the day in negative territory.



Bank stocks were again among the top performers in Europe, continuing to rise on recent comments from Fed Chair nominee Jerome Powell. Powell has expressed his hope to ease financial regulations. The banks also received a boost from the strong performance of Credit Suisse, after the lender's annual investor day.



Traders also kept a close eye on today's OPEC meeting in Vienna. The cartel is reportedly prepared to announce an extension of its supply quota deal with Russia at today's meeting. Saudi Arabia oil minister Khalid al-Falih told reporters the cartel is in 'perfect alignment' on such a deal through 2018.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.24 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.56 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.45 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.29 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.47 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.90 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.15 percent.



In Paris, Peugeot climbed 0.46 percent after reports that its parent company PSA Group is seeking to recover 600 million euros from General Motors in relation to its acquisition of Opel.



In London, Daily Mail and General Trust sank 23.86 percent after the company reported a 2017 loss and warned that next year's advertising revenues could be adversely affected by recent disposals and challenging conditions.



Aviva rose 0.39 percent after the insurance giant upgraded its targets for earnings growth, cash and dividend at a conference for investors and analysts.



BAE Systems jumped 1.47 percent. The aerospace and defense company said that it has reached an agreement to revise the funding arrangements for its U.K. pension scheme.



Mediclinic advanced 4.72 percent after Jefferies upgraded its rating on the stock to 'Buy' from 'Underperform.'



Credit Suisse jumped 1.96 percent in Zurich after it unveiled plans to boost shareholder returns as part of its annual investor day.



Eurozone inflation increased in November largely due to higher energy prices, flash data from Eurostat showed Thursday. Consumer prices advanced 1.5 percent year-on-year in November, following October's 1.4 percent increase. Inflation was forecast to rise to 1.6 percent.



The euro area jobless rate fell to the lowest since early 2009, data from Eurostat showed Thursday. The unemployment rate dropped to 8.8 percent in October from 8.9 percent in September. This was the lowest since January 2009. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 8.9 percent.



Germany's retail sales logged an unexpected decline in October, figures from Destatis revealed Thursday. Retail turnover dropped 1.4 percent year-on-year in October, which was the first fall in eight months. Economists had forecast a 2.8 percent increase following September's 4.1 percent rise.



Germany's unemployment declined more than expected in November, reports said citing the Federal Labor Agency, on Thursday. The number of people out of work decreased 18,000 in November from October. Economists had forecast a monthly fall of 10,000.



France's consumer price inflation increased as expected in November, flash data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday. Inflation rose slightly to 1.2 percent in November from 1.1 percent in October. The rate matched economists' expectations.



UK house prices increased at a steady pace in November, figures published by the Nationwide Building Society showed Thursday. House prices increased 2.5 percent year-on-year in November, the same rate of growth as seen in October. Inflation was forecast to rise to 2.7 percent.



Squeezed income, higher inflation and economic uncertainty dampened British consumer sentiment in November, survey data from GfK showed Thursday. The consumer sentiment index fell to -12 in November from -10 in October. The score was forecast to drop marginally to -11. A similar lower reading was last seen in July.



The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday with a PMI score of 51.8. That beat forecasts for 51.4, and it's up from 51.6 in October.



A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended November 25th. The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 238,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 240,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 240,000 from the 239,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Personal income in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of October, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday, while the report said personal spending rose in line with estimates.



The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in October, matching the increase seen in September. Economists had expected income to rise by 0.3 percent.



The Commerce Department also said personal spending rose by 0.3 percent in October after increasing by a downwardly revised 0.9 percent in September. Economists had expected spending to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 1.0 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.



Reflecting slower growth in new orders and order backlogs, MNI Indicators released a report on Thursday showing a slowdown in the pace of growth in Chicago-area business activity in the month of November.



MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer slid to 63.9 in November from 66.2 in October, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth. Economists had expected to index to drop to 63.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX