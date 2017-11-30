

Sequa Petroleum N.V. Convertible Loan Update



Further to its press release of 27 November 2015, Sequa Petroleum N.V. is pleased to announce that it has converted its total outstanding balances drawn from its convertible loan facilities with Sapinda Invest Sarl and Sapinda Asia Limited, including all interest as at 30 November 30 2017, into 7,053,350 Sequa shares. Consequently, the convertible loan facilities are now closed.



